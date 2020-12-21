Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $817,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 141.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 98,025 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $140.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $141.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

