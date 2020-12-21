Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 3,720 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 141.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $140.69 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $141.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

