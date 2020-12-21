Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $96.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

SBUX opened at $103.28 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

