Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday.

AUCOY stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

