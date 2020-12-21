71,032 Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ANGO. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $542.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.