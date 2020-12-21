Brokerages Set Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Target Price at GBX 67.67

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 67.67 ($0.88).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) stock opened at GBX 69.10 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Stagecoach Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.59 million and a PE ratio of -29.00.

In other Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £4,680 ($6,114.45). Also, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,310 ($3,018.03). Insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,000 over the last quarter.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

