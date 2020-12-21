7,677 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 49.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 213,068 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Primerica by 636.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,565,000 after buying an additional 89,581 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $135.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.92.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

