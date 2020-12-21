37,134 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Schneider National by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after acquiring an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

