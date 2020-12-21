Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $987,000 in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,428,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,705,000 after buying an additional 228,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 224.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 163,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 145.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 160,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 95,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,593 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RDY opened at $70.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

