Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2,875.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 198,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 27,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $736,598.73. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $186,525.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.24. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

