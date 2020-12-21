NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NMI were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,316,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,100,000 after buying an additional 489,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 85.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,115,000 after buying an additional 2,233,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NMI by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,342,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in NMI by 97.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,779 shares of company stock worth $4,467,504. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

