Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 94.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,860 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,111,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $138.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

