Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $448,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,553 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.16.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

