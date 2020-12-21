Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 144,002 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,523 shares during the period.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.23.

PWR opened at $68.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

