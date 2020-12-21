Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Colony Capital worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

