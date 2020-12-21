Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $40,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $46.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

