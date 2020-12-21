Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 84.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Perrigo by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $2,805,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.