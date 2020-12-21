Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 456,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 58,618 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTO. HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

ZTO stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.