Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $28,209,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $3,469,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $3,025,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTIS opened at $65.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.