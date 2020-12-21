Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $1,346,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 113.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,197,000 after acquiring an additional 724,395 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 71.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

