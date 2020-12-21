Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $331,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 246,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 96,473 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 151,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 85,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

