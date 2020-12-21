China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 139.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at $123,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 13.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.92 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.