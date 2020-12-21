Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth $1,844,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $271.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.08. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $274.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $231.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.84.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,649 shares of company stock worth $84,180,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

