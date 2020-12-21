SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Sells $37,929.87 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65.

On Monday, November 16th, Christopher Schmitt sold 499 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $21,212.49.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,389.60 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 28.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 47.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $295,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

