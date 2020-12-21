Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $695,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

