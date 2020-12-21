California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,228 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,103,000 after buying an additional 1,103,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 566,650 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $427,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,020,884.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,463 shares of company stock worth $11,147,857 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

