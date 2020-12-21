Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells $61,000.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Burkhard Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00.

DMTK stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DMTK. TheStreet lowered DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

