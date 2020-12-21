Insider Selling: DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Sells $61,000.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Burkhard Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 14th, Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $62,050.00.
DMTK stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $17.73.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DMTK. TheStreet lowered DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
