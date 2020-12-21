Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 5,500 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,137.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

