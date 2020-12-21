TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $33,133.60 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,916.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10.

On Wednesday, November 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $30,954.85.

On Wednesday, November 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $29,763.80.

On Wednesday, October 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60.

On Thursday, October 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $117,515.25.

TriNet Group stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TNET. BidaskClub raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in TriNet Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,205,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,196,000 after acquiring an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after buying an additional 892,772 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 258,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

