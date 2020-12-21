Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Major Shareholder Sells $52,000.00 in Stock

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,223 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $54,319.20.
- On Thursday, December 10th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $258,750.00.
- On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 68,620 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $710,903.20.
- On Monday, November 30th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00.
ACAM stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.53.
Acamar Partners Acquisition Company Profile
Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.