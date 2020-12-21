Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Major Shareholder Sells $52,000.00 in Stock

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,223 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $54,319.20.

On Thursday, December 10th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $258,750.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 68,620 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $710,903.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00.

ACAM stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

