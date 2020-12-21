Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 12.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $46.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,655. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

