Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth about $36,205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,063,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter worth approximately $6,139,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 91.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,048,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV by 54.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,170,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 414,976 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ HCAC opened at $19.29 on Monday. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93.

About Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

