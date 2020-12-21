Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 116.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

NYSE:XEL opened at $66.10 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.