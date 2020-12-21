Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $234,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,827 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,492,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

