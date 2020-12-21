Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRIM. TheStreet raised shares of Primoris Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

PRIM stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Primoris Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Primoris Services by 218.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 212.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

