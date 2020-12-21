Strs Ohio Sells 647 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

