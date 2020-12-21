Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $73.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,165,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $63.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of -573.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.