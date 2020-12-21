Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCCH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HL Acquisitions by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of HL Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of HL Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,458,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HL Acquisitions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 274,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40,325 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HL Acquisitions by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 215,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCH stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. HL Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

HL Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

