MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $44.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.

MAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE MAX opened at $40.52 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

