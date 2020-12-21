Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $49.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.