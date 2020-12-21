Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,273 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GPC opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $106.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

