Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Moderna were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.26.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,654,868 shares in the company, valued at $443,746,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 579,434 shares of company stock worth $55,223,542. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $140.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

