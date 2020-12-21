NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock Position Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NCR by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.78. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.