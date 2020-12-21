Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Halliburton by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

