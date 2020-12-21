Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.01 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

