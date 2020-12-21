Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEN stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

