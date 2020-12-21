Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $566,000 Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $68,008,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,371,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,751 shares of company stock valued at $25,935,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $31.54 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.30, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.66.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

