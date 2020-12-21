Sei Investments Co. Sells 45,280 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 76.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,103 shares of company stock valued at $18,615,365. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $240.12 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $246.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.