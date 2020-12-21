Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,757 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Avaya worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Avaya by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Avaya during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avaya during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

