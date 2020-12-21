Paloma Partners Management Co Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,557 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

DEI stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

